'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list of expenses to send kids back to school

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:03 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a survey says".. "families" can expect to spend "record amounts" of money this year. here's what "the national retail federation found". families with students in elementary through high school.. plan to spend an average of about "697"-dollars. and that's "up" from just under "685"-dollars "from last year". news 10's "jada huddlestun".. explains.. "how that money may be spent".. and "ways to save money". /////// //////// believe it or not.. it's almost time to send the kiddos back to school. with that comes a lot of expenses. from school supplies.. new clothes and shoes.. to annual physicals.. the list seems to never end. i spoke with a local mother today. she's sending her daughter off to school for the first time this year. she says the expenses have been adding up.. and it can really cause a burden on large families. it's all about budgeting and planning in advance to make sure you're ready for the first day back to school. ///// //////// "if i knew she needed a backpack and a lunch box we bought that about a month ago, and then school clothes we've been buying periodically and looking for sales at the end of season sales, so we've done that. i just kind of try and spread it out, make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready and we're perpared." ///////// several local stores do have back to school sales.. so be sure to look for those to make sure you're getting the best deals. the united way.. salvation army.. and other groups are working to help families struggling with all the expenses involved in getting kids back to school. we've linked you to more information on those services on our website. wthi tv dot com. back to you. /////////
