Speech to Text for Catholic Charities set to receive grant to fight hunger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

possible locally. "feeding indiana's hungry".. estimates.."1"-in "7"-hoosiers.. isn't sure "abo getting their next meal". "terre haute catholic charities".. is receiving nearly "14"-thousand-dollars "in the fight against hunger". it's one of "11"-organizations splitting "300"-thousand-dollars "in sta funding". "last year".. "food banks".. like: "catholic charities".. distributed "78"-million pounds "of food a