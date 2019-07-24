Clear

Students wrap up their summer with Camp Invention

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students are wrapping-up their summer "with some learning fun"! "camp invention" is underway "at indiana state university". it encourages students.. from kindergarten through the 6th grade.. to become tomorrow's innovators. "44"-students are developing problem-solving skills" and "learning about inventors". "organizers hope".. this is a launch-pad "for bright futures". ///// ////// this is the next generation of workers. so if we can get kids excited about learning and the science math engineering and tech fields, now, early on in their education careers -- they are going to be better prepared. /////// "duke energy" , "vectren", and "i-s-u".. all work together to help to make this
