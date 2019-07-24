Speech to Text for Students wrap up their summer with Camp Invention

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students are wrapping-up their summer "with some learning fun"! "camp invention" is underway "at indiana state university". it encourages students.. from kindergarten through the 6th grade.. to become tomorrow's innovators. "44"-students are developing problem-solving skills" and "learning about inventors". "organizers hope".. this is a launch-pad "for bright futures". ///// ////// this is the next generation of workers. so if we can get kids excited about learning and the science math engineering and tech fields, now, early on in their education careers -- they are going to be better prepared. /////// "duke energy" , "vectren", and "i-s-u".. all work together to help to make this