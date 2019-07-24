Speech to Text for Local hospital receives tool to help families of still-born babies

while in poland "on an annual trip". "a local hospital".. has "a new way" to help families of stillborn babies. "sullivan county community hospital" received "a cuddle cot." you see it right there in this video. "the cuddle cot pad" goes into "a crib" or, "bassinet". it keeps "the baby's body cool". this gives the family more time to spend with their baby. "families" devastated "by losing a baby at birth say".. "this device".. can make all th difference. /////// ///// this gives families options and hope of healing. it helps support the hospital staff as they support families. so, it's just a precious, precious gift, of time -- it's really something that is very much needed. /////// "a group".. called "he knows your name" helped with this donation. you can learn more about "how to give or, get a cuddle