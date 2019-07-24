Speech to Text for Crews set to break ground on new convention center in September

going to "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "new information" for you this afternoon... there's now "a groundbreaking date" "for the terre haute convention center". "groundbreaking for this project" will take place "on friday, september 6th". it will happen "rain" or, "shine" "on wabash avenue" between 7th and 9th streets. we've previously told you.. "construction bids for the project" have come in "at" or, "below budget". only "the parking garage for the new hotel" has come in "over budget". there are talks to help make "that parking garage" "mo affordable". "the convention center" should open