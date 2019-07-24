Speech to Text for Ransomware attacks Vigo County computers

"vigo county "vigo county officials".. are now saying.. it was "ransom-ware" that attacked "the county government computer systems". //// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, july 24th. ///// we 1st told you about this issue "yesterday". "some offices".. called it a day.. and others.. resorted back to pen and paper. "tech workers" are still getting things going again. "ransom-ware" is a type "of malicious software". it's designed to deny access to a system.. until a ransom is paid. news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. spoke "with county officials today'. he joins us now.. "live".. for an update "on what exactly happened" and "how long it may take to get back to normal". //// i'm here outside the vigo county government center where yesterday. . . there was a lot of confusion as to where this virus came from and what was affected. i spoke with the president of the vigo county commissioners brad anderson earlier today. . . he brought some clarity to this situation he told me they were informed overnight that the specific malware that attacked the center was ransomware. but he also said the county is covered by cyber insurance... so there will be no extra costs. since everything they do is by computers. . . it brought everything down. the hack affected the courthouse. . . the government center. . . and emails throughout the county. the county brought in another company to assist i-t. they are still working on it and have been for the past 36 hours. commissioner anderson says vigo county wasn't the only place affected. "laporte indiana just had it happen. we are getting reports from the state police that several counties and cities have been hit too. . . so. we're just finding out. " ///////// the cause of this virus is still unknown. . . however anderson believes someone clicked on something they shouldn't have and left their computer open. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you how much they were able to retrieve and when the government center will be back running as usual. reporting live from the vigo county government center. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10 ////////// yesterday ////////// news 10 ////////// yesterday "on news 10".. we talked "with an expert" on protecting yourself from this kind of software. "if" you missed it.. we have everything you need "at w-t-h-i t-v dot