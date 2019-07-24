Speech to Text for Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is still unknown. at this hour... a group of 23 cyclists are on a biking trip of a lifetime. yesterday... they made a pit stop right here in terre haute! together...the "journey of hope transamerica" team will travel across country...reaching a total of 4-thousand miles this morning, they continue their ride to the next location. news 10's jordan kudisch has been following their journey... she joins us live with the experience so far. the team is made up of "pi kappa phi fraternity" men from across the country. together...they will cycle "75 miles" a day to raise money for those with disabilities. and terre haute was just a small part of the big mission! the trip started in seattle washington... and continued through wyoming... and will end in washington d.c. every cyclist commits to raising 6-thousand dollars to support "the ability experience." it's a national philanthropy that raises money for people with disabilities across the nation. together...the groups are doing their best to help out those in need. news 10 caught up with them to see how the trip has been so far.. and why the miles are worth it. "it's hard and it's physically demanding but the heart behind actually making a difference and proving to others that you're willing to step up and make that change is really really rewarding." the ride will end august 10th. you can continue to follow their journey...on our website.. that's at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in th,