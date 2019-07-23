Speech to Text for Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

happening tomorrow.. you have a chance to help animals... while enjoying a good meal. "wings etc." is hosting a fundraising event tomorrow... it'll help to benefit the terre haute humane society. that's happening through business hours.. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. that's at the wings etc. in plaza north in terre haute.. 15 percent of your meal will be donated