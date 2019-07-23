Clear
It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

chevy dealer. it's a festive it's a festive night at "moonlite drive-in" in terre haute.. tonight was a "christmas in july" celebration. it was hosted by the "garrett sands kindness project". the drive-in showed "the grinch" organizers were on hand to collect cleaning supplies, blankets, toys, and more for area shelters and rescues. jayna sullivan is garrett sands' mother. she says she's always honored projects like these get the support they do. 02:39:14,03 "it makes me feel really good when people reach out to me to partner in memory of my son to do things for our community that's needed." organizers are still accepting donations. there will be barrells out at moonlite drive-in friday through sunday. you can find a list of what they're asking for on our website.. wthitv.com
A pleasant stretch of weather!
