Speech to Text for It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chevy dealer. it's a festive it's a festive night at "moonlite drive-in" in terre haute.. tonight was a "christmas in july" celebration. it was hosted by the "garrett sands kindness project". the drive-in showed "the grinch" organizers were on hand to collect cleaning supplies, blankets, toys, and more for area shelters and rescues. jayna sullivan is garrett sands' mother. she says she's always honored projects like these get the support they do. 02:39:14,03 "it makes me feel really good when people reach out to me to partner in memory of my son to do things for our community that's needed." organizers are still accepting donations. there will be barrells out at moonlite drive-in friday through sunday. you can find a list of what they're asking for on our website.. wthitv.com