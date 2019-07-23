Speech to Text for Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

dot com. a group of fraternity men is riding their bikes cross-country in support of those who live with disabilities. "pi kappa phi" fraternity is part of one of three "journey of hope" teams. it's part of the fraternity's philanthrophy..."the ability experience" their goal is to enhance the lives of those with disabilites through community engagement and grant funding.. the team stopped at happiness bag in terre haute today. they enjoyed dinner.. and games...but most importantly had fun.. " its not only about the miles. yes we are biking across the country. but its also about the smiles we create and provide." today marked day 49 of the trip. cyclists started in seatlle, washington. they'll end in washington d.c. on august 10th. combined.. it's an over 4-thousand