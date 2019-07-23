Clear
"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge declares a mistrial in Cunningham case

Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's important to note county officials still have not released the cause of the malware.. but it is affecting several government systems.. vigo county courts experienced some delays... and inability to perform their duties because of the attack.. news 10's sarah lehman was inside the courtroom today.. there was a jury trial for this man... jason cunningham.. he's accused of breaking into several homes earlier this year. you might recall him as the man who one homeowner says spoke to their 5-year-old during the break in. in continuing coverage tonight.. sarah shares what happened inside the courtroom today.. and how the malware attack played into the trial. patrece.. it was a long day in the court room today for jason cunninghams trial. the computer issues didn't make things any easier. cunninghams being accused of breaking into several homes in the 1200 block of poplar street. this all happened in feburary of this year. today in court four different witnesses were brought in front of the jury. two were homeowners. the other two were the terre haute police officers who responded to the call. both officers made refrence to knowing cunningham previously and finding out he had other warrants. that's when the defendents attorney asked for a mistrial. judge sarah mullican gave the prosecutors time to research to try and avoid the mistrial. eventually she did grant it. now. prosecutors say things didn't go as smoothly as they should have in the courtroom. a big reason for this.. was that virus we told you about just a while ago... court officials say they had to use their cell phones and call someone from their office to look things up and help them. vigo county prosecutor terry modesitt says the whole thing is just kind of a headache. "we all got to work today and found out that none of our computers would work and we were hopefull that something could change that they get em going but about 2 oclock we decided to let everybody go home because no one could do anything cause we're paperless now at the courthouse /// we'll try to find things to do that we can but like i say we don't have access to any case information since it's all on computer now so it's a big problem." modesitt says no one has confirmed what exactly happened and he's not sure when the computers will be fixed. meanwhile for cunningham... the court will meet again this thursday to decide on a date for a retrial. reporting live im sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
