Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

rallies is back with several great defensive plays from the terre haute rex... brendan sure takes away a hit at short and gets the out at third.....sure's been solid with the glove this summer... you know who's always solid with the glove ethan hunter....he robs danville of a base hit up the middle with the sweet stop, spin and throw to first....the former terre haute south star has always been able to flash the leather.. another former south brave makes it this week in will hayes....the terre haute rex second baseman turns the double play..... guess what, we have another former south star on it....justin jenkins with the great hustle like always in center for the rex for the sliding catch.... now his finance lauren hambrock gave him just a b+ for the play....she's a little tougher critic, than i am...but she's also a better athlete than me so she has final say...but still one heck of play by justin jenkins... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies...>
