Speech to Text for United Way kicks off Stuff the Bus campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

appointment to get that taken care of. the united way of the wabash valley is doing its part to make sure students have a successful start to the school year. the agency is teaming up with local organizations for "stuff the bus". it's an annual school supply donation drive. you're looking at video from a previous year. organizations will park busses across several counties. there you can drop off supplies like pencils..paper...crayons and even kids scissors. you can also contact the united way to make a monetary donation. the drive begins july 25th. it will last through august 9th. you'll be able to donate from 9 am to 5 pm. you can drop off supplies at walmarts across the wabash valley....including terre haute and clinton, for a list of other locations, head to w-t-h-i-tv dot