Speech to Text for With 32,000 hours tracked, Summer Reading Progam called a major success

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to our website... wthitv.com. the vigo county public library marked a major milestone today. all together....the vigo county community read 32-thousand hours this summer. the library tracked progress through the summer reading program. the library's goal was to reach 30-thousand hours. news 10 spoke with library leader sarah trover. she says she's more than happy with the success of this summer's program. "our summer reading program is important because it helps to combat the summer slide. this is when kids lose what they learn throughout the year during the summer when they start working on their skills." the theme for this year's the theme the theme for