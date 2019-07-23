Speech to Text for A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

grows with higher speed of impact. new for you tonight at 6.. a piece of war history is now in terre haute. today, local veterans showed off their newly acquired anti-air craft weapon. it would have been used as early as world war 2. the piece of machinery will be on display at the "veterans memorial park" near memorial stadium in terre haute. veterans say it's a large acquisition. they hope it reminds people of the men and women who fought for this country's safety. "i'm sure it'll bring a lot of memories back to a lot of guys that were in the navy. not just in the navy, but the other armed forces because it was used in world war 2 in the pacific." the next step will be to refurbish the weapon. however, organizers will need donations. you can find out how to donate to the park by going