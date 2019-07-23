Clear

A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

grows with higher speed of impact. new for you tonight at 6.. a piece of war history is now in terre haute. today, local veterans showed off their newly acquired anti-air craft weapon. it would have been used as early as world war 2. the piece of machinery will be on display at the "veterans memorial park" near memorial stadium in terre haute. veterans say it's a large acquisition. they hope it reminds people of the men and women who fought for this country's safety. "i'm sure it'll bring a lot of memories back to a lot of guys that were in the navy. not just in the navy, but the other armed forces because it was used in world war 2 in the pacific." the next step will be to refurbish the weapon. however, organizers will need donations. you can find out how to donate to the park by going
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
A pleasant stretch of weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nine Wabash Valley schools to take part in Friday Football Food Drive

Image

United Way kicks off Stuff the Bus campaign

Image

With 32,000 hours tracked, Summer Reading Progam called a major success

Image

A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute man dies in out of state bike crash

Image

'If you have messed up, you can fix it. You can do it,' local woman begins path to sobriety at new s

Image

'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Summer is winding down, here's what parents need to know to get their Vigo County kids signed up for

Image

Police in Illinois set to kickoff Speed Awareness campaign

Image

Jason Cunningham mistrial

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather