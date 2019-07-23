Speech to Text for Terre Haute man dies in out of state bike crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a former a former terre haute resident is dead following a hit-and-run crash. it happened last thursday. 59-year-old john mundell was cycling in sherwood, arkansas when he was hit by a car. mundell's family is from terre haute. news 10's tilly marlatt talked to the family on the phone today. she joins us in the studio to tell us more about how the family hopes john's story will encourage cycling safety. john mundell's family says he was wearing a helmet. he had flashing lights on the front and back of his bike. his wife, kimberly, says he would only go biking during the day. now, his family is sharing his story with hope it will bring awareness to cyclists. john mundell went for a bike ride on july 18 and never came home. "i would just encourage whoever did this or knows something to please come forward. it will help me get some closure. and just for them to do the right thing." cycling is a family affair for john as well as his two brothers, mark and jimmy. they're all from terre haute. they say it will be hard to get back on a bike again, but they plan to continue riding. "cycling is so much fun but it's also very risky." crossroads cycling owner jim mauriello says it's important for cyclists to recognize the dangers that come with riding. "it happens. it's not something you want to think about, but it happens and it's got to be in the back of your mind all the time." he encourages cyclists not to wear headphones while riding, to abide by the laws, and to always pay attention to the road around you. "look at the driver. make sure they see you and always, always expect that they don't.' while cyclists have a responsibility to take precautions on the road, so do drivers. "cyclists have the right to share the roadway with all of us motorists and it's very important that everyone become aware what the laws are and that we have to share the roads with cyclists." cyclists." roads with share the roads with cyclists." the family hopes that sharing john's story will remind drivers and cyclists to abide by the laws. you can support the mundell family during this time through a go fund me page. the link is available on our