Clear

Terre Haute man dies in out of state bike crash

Terre Haute man dies in out of state bike crash

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute man dies in out of state bike crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a former a former terre haute resident is dead following a hit-and-run crash. it happened last thursday. 59-year-old john mundell was cycling in sherwood, arkansas when he was hit by a car. mundell's family is from terre haute. news 10's tilly marlatt talked to the family on the phone today. she joins us in the studio to tell us more about how the family hopes john's story will encourage cycling safety. john mundell's family says he was wearing a helmet. he had flashing lights on the front and back of his bike. his wife, kimberly, says he would only go biking during the day. now, his family is sharing his story with hope it will bring awareness to cyclists. john mundell went for a bike ride on july 18 and never came home. "i would just encourage whoever did this or knows something to please come forward. it will help me get some closure. and just for them to do the right thing." cycling is a family affair for john as well as his two brothers, mark and jimmy. they're all from terre haute. they say it will be hard to get back on a bike again, but they plan to continue riding. "cycling is so much fun but it's also very risky." crossroads cycling owner jim mauriello says it's important for cyclists to recognize the dangers that come with riding. "it happens. it's not something you want to think about, but it happens and it's got to be in the back of your mind all the time." he encourages cyclists not to wear headphones while riding, to abide by the laws, and to always pay attention to the road around you. "look at the driver. make sure they see you and always, always expect that they don't.' while cyclists have a responsibility to take precautions on the road, so do drivers. "cyclists have the right to share the roadway with all of us motorists and it's very important that everyone become aware what the laws are and that we have to share the roads with cyclists." cyclists." roads with share the roads with cyclists." the family hopes that sharing john's story will remind drivers and cyclists to abide by the laws. you can support the mundell family during this time through a go fund me page. the link is available on our
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
A pleasant stretch of weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Way kicks off Stuff the Bus campaign

Image

With 32,000 hours tracked, Summer Reading Progam called a major success

Image

A World War II-era piece of war history finds a new home in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute man dies in out of state bike crash

Image

'If you have messed up, you can fix it. You can do it,' local woman begins path to sobriety at new s

Image

'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Summer is winding down, here's what parents need to know to get their Vigo County kids signed up for

Image

Police in Illinois set to kickoff Speed Awareness campaign

Image

Jason Cunningham mistrial

Image

Vigo County government computers attacked by malware

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather