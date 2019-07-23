Speech to Text for 'If you have messed up, you can fix it. You can do it,' local woman begins path to sobriety at new s

clean." ////////// "women".. struggling with addiction say.. they've found "re-newed hope".. thanks to a new program. "the ruth house" is available to women "in sullivan", "greene", and "vig counties". news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. visited today. she has more for you now.. from "a woman".. as she starts "her journey to sobriety" in this new program. //////// the ruth house is a sober living facility for women in sullivan county. the goal is to help these women battling through addiction get on the path to sobriety. i spoke with the first woman enrolled in the program today. she says she's looking forward to a fresh start at life. alexis kelty came to the ruth house just four days ago. she's been dealing with addiction since she was 18 years old. kelty says she knew it was time for a change. "i signed temporary rights over to my son when he was two and a half years old, because i couldn't care for him anymore, and this last time when i went to jail they gave me 18 months i was like oh my gosh, i'm going to be away from him a lot longer than i expected." kelty says it's programs like the ruth house that help change people's lives. now.. she's on a mission to change to make her son and family proud. "i feel bad that i've strung my family along through my hurt and my pain. i feel bad that i have actually like caused a lot of stress on my child, and i'm tired of hurting him. i'm tired of hurting my mom. i just want to make them proud." kelty will go through the program alongside her mentor and director.. peggy poe. poe is a former addict. she says she just wants to see these women turn their lives around. "i'm here to go through this with them. i'll cry with them. i'll laugh with them. whatever it takes." even though kelty's journey has just begun.. she's already looking toward a positive future. she hopes to help spark change for others. "six months from now i hope i have a good job, and i'm in college. that i'm working on getting my rights back to my child. // our children didn't ask to be brought into this world, you know so like, if you have messed up, you can fix it. you can do it. you really can." coming up at the top of the hour. you'll hear more about the program.. how you can get involved or help donate. reporting in sullivan. jada huddlestun. news 10. //////