Speech to Text for 'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tv dot com". "the terre haute chamber of commerce".. is encouraging "small business support". "the chamber" hosts what it calls "lunch mobs". "chamber members" and "community leaders" meet and talk about "what's going on". "today".. they were at "wise pies". it's a way "business owners" can get exposure! ///// /////// he's a downtown business and he can go around, introduce himself to different businesses, and you never know who you're going to meet or network with at something like this. ///////// "you" have a chance to support "wise pies".. and "oth local restaurants". "taste terre haute" is underway right now. "several businesses" are offering "food specials". we've linked you to them "at w-t-h-i t-v