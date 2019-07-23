Speech to Text for Police in Illinois set to kickoff Speed Awareness campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the roadway. ////////// "police in illinois".. are highlighting "the consquences of speeding". "tomorrow" is the statewide "speed awareness day campaign". "police" will be taking time "to promote safety" throug education and enforcement. "experts say".. "37"-percent of speed-related crashes "result in injuries". "the goal of the campaign" is to help keep obeying speed limits "top