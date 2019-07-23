Clear
Jason Cunningham mistrial

Jason Cunningham mistrial

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and "109"- billion-dollars in 20-16. "a judge".. has declared "a mis-trial" "for a terre haute man".. accused of breaking into a home earlier this year. the trial for "jason cunningham" started today. he faced charges of "burglary", "residential entry and "theft". we've covered this case for you in the past. it may stand-out to you.. as "the homeowner" told "police".. "cunningham" spoke with a "5"-year-old. "the child" then ran upstairs and got help. we'll have more for you "on the judge's decision" later on news
