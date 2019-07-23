Speech to Text for Vigo County government computers attacked by malware

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're continuing to follow.. "a developing story" for you! "a malware virus program".. has attacked "the vigo county government computer system". ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday.. july 23rd. /////// "a virus".. has disrupted daily operations "of the county government center". in some cases.. "offices" can not "access information". it's a story we 1st told you about "on w-t-h-i t-v dot com". news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. spoke "with government employees today". he joins us now "live".. to give us an update. ///////// i'm live outside the vigo county government center. i was here earlier trying to track down what exactly was happening and who was affected. one department told me staff was instructed not to comment. but news 10 was able to talk with commissioners brad anderson and judy anderson. they said the vigo county i-t department is still working on fixing this issue. they have to check each of the 3 to 4 hundred computers on the government campus. it may take a few days to get things working fully.. and to know the impact of the virus. some offices have gone back to pen and paper. this morning, commissioner brendan kearns said the malware was hurting daily operations." cyber criminology instructor william mackey of indiana state university specializes in this area. he has a potential theory on what may have went wrong and how people can avoid this problem. ////// "it would be very commonplace if this were a matter of fishing. an email sent to look like something else but really what it did was download some malware. /// the number one thing is don't click on links that you don't know what they are." /////// now keep in mind vigo county officials still haven't released the cause of this malware. "all departments" are still open. if you need to make an online payment.. call the specific department. coming up at 6. . . i'll have more on the potential causes for this malware and ways to prevent this in the future. reporting live from the vigo county government center. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10 /////////