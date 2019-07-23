Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 3:14 PM
you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 very nice and sunny for the afternoon, with temperatures running in the upper 70s. another fall-like night tonight, a few clouds and a low at 59. then, sunny and a little warmer tomorrow, a high at 82. another cool overnight tomorrow, right near 60. thursday looks a little warmer in the mid 80s - but still sunny!
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
