Speech to Text for Stuff the Bus Various Locations July 25th-August 9th

jon talks with abby desboro from the united way about stuff the bus. united way and local partners work to stuff the bus to help kids succeed in school back-to-school costs can be challenging, even for families not already struggling financially, but for families that are struggling, they can be crippling. struggling families could be faced with the question of choosing between buying school supplies or putting food on the table. united way of the wabash valley is partnering with local school corporations to help ease the cost for some families. the annual stuff the bus school supply donation drive is a collaboration among united way of the wabash valley, clay community schools, marshall community schools, martinsville school district, north central parke community school corporation, northeast school corporation, south vermillion community school corporation, southwest school corporation, and vigo county school corporation. the event will park buses at various locations in the districts and invite the community to donate needed supplies for local students. one in five local children live in poverty, but having the proper school supplies should not limit their school success. richard payonk, executive director of the united way of the wabash valley stated, "school officials tell us that children routinely show up to school without the basic tools they need to do their school work. the united way is committed to ensuring that