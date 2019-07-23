Clear

'I can't wait,' Locals share their excitement as the YMCA pool plans to reopen its doors

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good news good news good news for swimmers.. the ymca in terre haute is in the works to reopen its pool in september. city leaders met yesterday to finalize the approval.. and now... there are plans to re-open with a new budget in place. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she joins us now with more on the re-opening of the pool. the pool is a place for exercise and fun... and many in the valley felt they lost that once it closed. now, swimmers can look forward to the re-opening and new programs. but----there are several things that have to be done before that happens. that includes safety and maintance checks...and more. the good news is as part of the re-opening new programs will be offered... some of those include aerobics and lap swim opportunities. whether it be for the kids or the parents.. the re-opening is something many in the valley are excited for. "i think we all felt it to one extent or another. i'm looking forward to having my forward to having my little ones go back into swimming lessons and get back in there to exercise so it'll be great once it's back up and running." membership fees will not be impacted by the re-opening. stay with us..coming up i'll walk you us..coming up i'll walk you through how the pool closed in the first place. reporting live in th, jk, news
