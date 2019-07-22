Speech to Text for Pacers

floor.> the pacers organization made a stop in the wabash valley today.... the franchise hosted a free junior pacers hoops camp as part of their summer tour for youth in the area.... close to 80 boys and girls from six to 14-year olds took part in the camp at rose-hulman... former aba legend darnell doctor dunk hillman seen here and former nba player scot pollard right there were just a few associated with the pacers that worked with the kids.... the youngsters had a chance to learn a variety of things...including new skills, sportmanship and teamwork! <teaching them the fundamentals of the sport. things they can take with them as they grow up and use later on in life. watching them get that by the end of the day is where