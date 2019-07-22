Speech to Text for De'Avion Washington

welcome back... the indiana state men's basketball team is winding down their summer workouts, they have just a handful left.... sports 10 caught up with the sycamores today at isu arena.....de'avion washington was gettnig up lots of shots... the former terre haute south star looked bigger, he said he's gained about 10 pounds this offseason.... dee earned more playing time late in the season, he was helping the sycamores off the bench.... as a freshman last year he scored a career-high 10 points in a home win over evansville and he hit two big three's in a sycamore ot win in february at valpo..... washington's says he's working hard right now to be a regular on the floor next year for isu! <i didn't like that feeling of sitting on the bench. got in gym got my shot right. started playing a lot, felt good helping the team win. fuels me a lot more for this season. love for him to take a step forward and be like, hey i'm playing. i'm going to be on the floor for you. it's going to be really hard for you to keep me off the