Speech to Text for Clinton organization receives donation to restore fountain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pilsner. has clinton, the city of the city of clinton, indiana has received a boost to restore a historic fountain.. two vermillion county organizations have stepped up to help the project. "rediscover clinton" and the city presented clinton's "lift board" with 400 dollars.. that money will help restore the "four season fountain" the fountain was the board's first project.. the first phase of restoration has already begun.. it includes repairing the base.. organizers say it's time to get things rolling. " it is a monumental thing that we have here in town. and im sure during the little italy festival im sure it gets a lot of visitiors. its something we are very proud of here. " the first phase is estimated to cost more than 12-hundred dollars.. the second phase is estimated to cost more than 3-thousand. this phase includes restoration and