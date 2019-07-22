Speech to Text for Name released in weekend Clay County fatal accident

opening date. we have new details on a fatal accident from over the weekend. we now know the name of the victim killed in that accident. it happened yesterday on state road 42 -- just two miles west of state road 59 in clay county. the clay county coroner is now confirming 39 year old jarick scott rogers of jasonville died in that crash. a passenger was taken to the hospital with life threatening