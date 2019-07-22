Clear

Final VCSC community meeting

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Final VCSC community meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county school corporation is asking the community for help. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10 we've been following the discussion of financial and staffing challenges the district is facing since last month. tonight was the last time community members could learn more about this. news 10's sarah lehman was at the final public meeting. she joins us now live from the school corporation building with more. patrece... the school referendum has been a big talker in the county since june. the superintendent of vigo county schools here dr. rob haworth has been holding community meetings to be as transparent as possible with the community. for the past year the theme at vigo county schools and their board meetings has been "team vigo". superintendent robert haworth has made it a point to spotlight students and staff in schools who go above and beyond. but that motto means so much more. "we're vigo county we're one community we may have multiple high schools but in the end we all care about children and we need to get out and hear what our community is saying about what they want for the future of their schools." monday was the last night haworth gave his presentation about the state of the schools and the referendum. "when you're talking about the safety of students, when you're talking about the wellness of students when you're talking about the need to be able to attract and retain educators here those are very important things to a community and so it's resonnating very well." but he's not done reaching out to the vigo county community. he plans on having more meetings to talk about the state of the school. "those meetings will have a duel focus not only will we talk about the operational referendum and the 4 million dollars worth of cuts we'll also be speaking to the building project" again, there will be an operational referendum for the schools on the ballot this november. superintendent haworth says the school also needs new buildings. he says a capital referendum for that will be on the ballot in may of 20-21. reporting live in downtown terre haute im sarah lehman news 10 back to you tonight was the last community meeting for community the last tonight was to you news 10 back sarah lehman terre haute im downtown live in reporting of 20-21. ballot in may be on the for that will referendum capital he says a buildings. also needs new the school t haworth says superintenden november. ballot this schools on the for the referendum operational will be an operational referendum for the schools on the ballot this november. superintendent haworth says the school also needs new buildings. he says a capital referendum for that will be on the ballot in may of 20-21. reporting live in downtown terre haute im sarah lehman news 10 back to you
