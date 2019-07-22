Speech to Text for Local dentist office plans trip to help people in need

com. one local dental office is doing its part to help people in need. dentistry just for kids in terre haute will be taking a trip to the dominican republic in november. workers will be visiting a community that has no running water, electricity and little food. while they're there....they'll offer free dental services. in preparation...dentistry just for kids plans to hold the "hits and giggles" golf outing. the money raised will help pay for the trip. "we got such a huge response so we're very excited to travel with our team members and do some work out there". the golf outing will