'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever,' locals remind the impor

'You just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever,' locals remind the importance of donating blood during shortage

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

10 nightwatch. the red cross says every two seconds.. someone in the u-s needs blood. right now.. nationwide there's a shortage of blood at centers. it's a shortage that seems to happen each year during the summer months. new for you tonight at six.. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us to break down the reason for the shortage.. and how you can help give back. the american red cross says blood supplies are dangerously low.. and all types of blood are needed. the shortage seems to come around the holiday season.. and right now in the middle of summer. the middle of summer. i spoke with those at the versiti indiana blood center today. they say the lack of blood donations comes in the summer because people are on vacation.. and schools are closed... which contributes to a lot of blood drives. staff want to remind everyone the importance of donating. one donor has the potential to save three lives. you never know how much of an impact you can make by giving the gift of life. "it's a great feeling. i mean you just made somebody's day and changed somebody's life possibly forever. it's probably one of the easiest things we can do for our fellow human beings." if you are interested in donating... we've linked you to resources for information on upcoming blood drives on our website. wthi tv dot com.
