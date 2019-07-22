Speech to Text for The heat wave is behind us, what do we have in store next?

tonight the rain will come to an end, and we'll start clearing into the evening. overnight lows tonight dropping to 56, and it will be breezy. tomorrow sticking with the below average trend. sunshine, but day time highs only getting to 79. tomorrow night a lot like tonight, mostly clear and comfortable with an overnight low of only 58.