Speech to Text for Crawford County seeks help with carnival rides

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"our local county fairs".. give families a place to go.. and have a good time. but "1"-local fair.. had to scramble.. to get a main attraction "back". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" explains. //////// "the crawford county fair is celbrating it's 79th year in operation. however, this year's celebration almost went without it's carnival rides." crews spent the morning setting up carnival rides on the rainy monday morning. that's two days later than expected. the original carnival ride supplier canceled. fair organizers say they received a text message from the group on saturday afternoon. the text said the carnival rides would not be coming. fair organizers scrambled to get a new company to supply rides. bluegrass carnival rides was able to supply rides for crawford county after just wrapping up in rockville. fair vice president bill burke says he is glad to be able to continue to supply entertainment for the fair. "it's been a long two days. now that it's all finally coming together it's been great. it's a year worth of work and once it starts to all fall into place it's kind of a calm feeling." "at the top of the hour i'll have how the fair needs your help in keeping these rides going this week. in crawford county, gary brian news 10." ///////