Speech to Text for Rubber duck race scores Illinois man $10,000

"those in need". "an illinois man".. is "10"-thousand-dollars richer today! "the winner of the wabash valley rubber duck regatta" received "a hefty check"! "pete mc-carville's duck" won him "the grand prize" at th regatta "on july 4th". "12"-thousand-ducks floated down the wabash river. "catholic charities" hosted "the event". "mc-carville says".. he's grateful to win.. but it's really "about giving back". ////// /////// "my goal was just to contribute to catholic charities. they're a great organization. they provide wonderful services throughout indiana, and i had no expectation of actually winning anything, so it's a bonus." /////// "this year".. "the event" rasied more than "50"-thousand-dollars to help "families