Speech to Text for Vigo County schools open playgrounds to the public

to rest "at arlington national cemetery". "the vigo county school corporation" is opening some of its facilities "to you" "the public". "padlocks" are coming off.. and "the gates" are being left open. news 10's.. "tilly marlatt".. is "live" from "farrington grove elementary" ... where the playground is open. she explains "the change".. and has more for you now "on community response". /////// susie... the vigo county school corporation is implementing a new school-wide policy. playgrounds at the elementary schools... as well as tracks and tennis courts at middle schools are open to the public. school leaders took the locks off of them today. many of the playgrounds were empty earlier with the rain. the hope is more people will soon enjoy them! i met nancy reed at deming park today. reed is a retired school teacher. she says a school playground is generally a very safe space for children. she believes this is a great change. //////// "well i think that it's great to have any exercise, play equipment more accessible to children in their own communities and neighborhoods so they don't have to rely on somebody to get them and transport them." ///////// the only restrictions will be during school hours and when practices are in session. coming up at six, i'll tell you more about why the school corporation made this change. reporting live from farrington grove elementary school, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. //////////