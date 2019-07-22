Speech to Text for Contract involving the reopening of the YMCA pool approved

calls" you get. it's official... "the y-m-c-a in terre haute".. can move forward.. to re-open its pool. in a final step.. "the board of public works" "approve the contract" between the "y" and "the city" this morning. "the pool" "closed last year" due to financial challenges. news 10's "richard solomon" was at the meeting. he joins us now "live".. from the "y".. "with more on t contract" and "what this great news means". ///// the board of public works unanimously approved the "y" contract. the contract goes into effect september first. but there isn't an opening date just yet. people at the board meeting said.. re-opening the pool will put smiles on lots of faces in the community. the city will take over the majority of the financial costs to run the pool. costs like general maintenance and upkeep. now remember.. the city owns this property and the 'y' leases it from the city. so, moving forward.. the 'y' will be responsible for the monthly rent.. plus some added utility costs. city attorney eddie felling says the pool is a huge piece of this community. ////// //////// "to have a tenant that's there that offers a great service to potentially everyone in the community we want to see that continue to happen and make sure we have a positive relationship moving forward" ///////// earlier i went into the pool area to check it out crews have started to work on the last few repairs. i also spoke with a family who's excited to get back in for a swim. hear more from them coming up at the top of the hour. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you . ////////