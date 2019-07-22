Speech to Text for Edgar County woman nearly loses thousands in a scam that claimed her grandson was in jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

him.. and he eventually surrendered. "the edgar county, illinois sheriff's office says".. it intervened "in a costly scam". and now.. "police" want to remind "you" "to always be alert". you've probably heard the scenario before... "a woman" told "police".. she received "a call" about her grandson being in jail "in georiga". "the caller".. told "the woman".. she needed to send "84"-hundred-dollars "to free her grandson". so.. that's what she did. but then.. "the woman" talked with her grandson.. who said.. he had "not" been in jail. "local police" contacted authorities "in georgia". they ended-up being able to intercept the package with the money. "police say".. to check-out the back story "on any strange