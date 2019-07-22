Speech to Text for Move over patrols start

"extra patrols" are drawing attention "to a life-saving law". //////// "within the last year. . . illinois state police has had 3 troopers killed by people failing to move over for them." ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday.. july 22nd. ////// more than "150"-"law enforcement officers" have been hit and killed by vehicles along highways "since 19-97". "special patrols are underway right now" to look for "move over law violations". "indiana state police".. are joining troopers in "5"-other states "for this ext enforcement". news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke with officers today. he joins us now.. with the importance of this law.. and why officers are cracking down. /////// susie. . . state police officers across the midwest are working together to enforce the move over law. police want to educate drivers.. and make sure they're paying attention. the law is meant to protect emergency workers pulled over on the right side of the road. in indiana, oncoming drivers are required to move over a lane when passing workers on the side of the road. if they can't. . . they must slow down to 10 miles per hour below the speed limit. the law doesn't only include police cars and fire trucks. it includes tow trucks and any service vehicle. sergeant matt ames of indiana state police safety is the reason for the increased patrols. ///// "number one. . . bringing awareness to the law so people understand and know how to react appropriately and making it safe for us and making it safe for other emergency vehicles out here working on our busy roadways." //// extra patrols last through saturday. i also talked with terre haute's fire chief today to learn more about the impact of this law. hear what he has