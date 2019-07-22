Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm, looking possible for the afternoon, but after that the sky should clear. keep an eye to the sky, could be a pretty sunset! the heatwave is over and it'll be clear and refreshing tonight, a low at 57. then, sunny and nice tomorrow, a high at 81. clear again tomorrow night, a low near 60. a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm, looking possible for the afternoon, but after that the sky should clear. keep an eye to the sky, could be a pretty sunset! the heatwave is over and it'll be clear and refreshing tonight, a low at 57. then, sunny and nice tomorrow, a high at 81. clear again tomorrow night, a low near 60. a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm, looking possible for the afternoon, but after that the sky should clear. keep an eye to the sky, could be a pretty sunset! the heatwave is over and it'll be clear and refreshing tonight, a low at 57. then, sunny and nice tomorrow, a high at 81. clear again tomorrow night, a low near 60.