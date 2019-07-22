Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm, looking possible for the afternoon, but after that the sky should clear. keep an eye to the sky, could be a pretty sunset! the heatwave is over and it'll be clear and refreshing tonight, a low at 57. then, sunny and nice tomorrow, a high at 81. clear again tomorrow night, a low near 60.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain Ending, Then Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

