Speech to Text for THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with jayne-ani collins. #usac25 national dirt event at terre haute qma july 25-27* 3150 houseman street, terre haute thursday, july 25 8 am remainder of parking; sealing of engines begins 9-10:30 am registration and sign-ins 11 am mandatory driver/handler meeting 12 noon controlled practice; 1 round, 2 minute; begin heat races 7 pm tentative stop time friday, july 26 8:30 am opening ceremonies 9:00 am finish heats; followed by lower mains 6 pm tentative stop time saturday, july 27 8:30 am a mains (812) 243-6797 thqma.com or usac25.com