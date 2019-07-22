Clear

THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Racing starts at noon and is free admission to spectators.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:52 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with jayne-ani collins. #usac25 national dirt event at terre haute qma july 25-27* 3150 houseman street, terre haute thursday, july 25 8 am remainder of parking; sealing of engines begins 9-10:30 am registration and sign-ins 11 am mandatory driver/handler meeting 12 noon controlled practice; 1 round, 2 minute; begin heat races 7 pm tentative stop time friday, july 26 8:30 am opening ceremonies 9:00 am finish heats; followed by lower mains 6 pm tentative stop time saturday, july 27 8:30 am a mains (812) 243-6797 thqma.com or usac25.com jon talks with jayne-ani collins. #usac25 national dirt event at terre haute qma july 25-27* 3150 houseman street, terre haute thursday, july 25 8 am remainder of parking; sealing of engines begins 9-10:30 am registration and sign-ins 11 am mandatory driver/handler meeting 12 noon controlled practice; 1 round, 2 minute; begin heat races 7 pm tentative stop time friday, july 26 8:30 am opening ceremonies 9:00 am finish heats; followed by lower mains 6 pm tentative stop time saturday, july 27 8:30 am a mains (812) 243-6797 thqma.com or jon talks with jayne-ani collins. #usac25 national dirt event at terre haute qma july 25-27* 3150 houseman street, terre haute thursday, july 25 8 am remainder of parking; sealing of engines begins 9-10:30 am registration and sign-ins 11 am mandatory driver/handler meeting 12 noon controlled practice; 1 round, 2 minute; begin heat races 7 pm tentative stop time friday, july 26 8:30 am opening ceremonies 9:00 am finish heats; followed by lower mains 6 pm tentative stop time saturday, july 27 8:30 am a mains (812) 243-6797 thqma.com or usac25.com jon talks with jayne-ani collins. #usac25 national dirt event at terre haute qma july 25-27* 3150 houseman street, terre haute thursday,
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers/Storms Then Clearing and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

Image

Shelter needs help after kittens dumped

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather