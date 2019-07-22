Clear

7.22 AM Weather

The heat streak ends, comfortable air arrives.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

our monday. good morning.. "eric"! there'll be a slight chance for showers and storms for the first half of the day, but we should see a nice finish to our monday. oh, and the heatwave is finally over. highs today will get to 79. clear and refreshing tonight, a low at 57. then, sunny and nice tomorrow, a high at 81. clear again tomorrow night, a low near
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers/Storms Then Clearing and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather