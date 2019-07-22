Speech to Text for Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

home at the time. many are still mourning the loss of 17-year-old madi moore. she died one week ago today. that's after a battle with graft versus host disease. several community members are joining forces to keep her memory live. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now live. she has more on how they're helping out moore's family during a difficult time. community members are participating in several fundraisers.. but the efforts don't stop there. they're also collecting plastic bottle caps for "memorial" benches. one 4th grader is one of the main players behind the efforts. "maddy scharbrough" has teamed up with "how charming photography." together they are collecting caps and lids. several others are joining in on the efforts by being a "drop off" point. that includes the linton fire department.. and all over greene county. "scarburough" says many caps are needed to do the job... but it's worth it for someone who was fighting a tough battle. "because fighting hard like that and being able to believe like that would be very hard. well she was a role model to me and i wanted to grow up like her." you too can help build. baeslers is just one of many drop off locations for caps. people can drop off 7 days a week from 5 am to 12 am. for more information on how you can donate..visit our website. that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in th, jk, news 10. a