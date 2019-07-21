Speech to Text for SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

room of the administration building. there's a road closure you need to know about if you plan to travel in vermillion county. in tonights traffic alert... work is expected to begin on state road 71 monday. that's as crews will begin work on chip seal preservation. work will begin on state road 71 between state road 1-63 and u-s 36. the indiana department of transportation says the roadway will be closed to traffic during daytime hours -- but -- will remain open to residents and businesses in the area. drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. in-dot wants to remind drivers to slow down and look for workers in