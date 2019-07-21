Speech to Text for Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

with monetary donations. it may be the middle of summer... but some are already thinking about christmas. kids got the chance to "ride with santa" today in brazil. saint nick made a pit stop to ride around town with the kiddos. the event was sponsored by the brazil eagles. children got the chance to ride around town on a motorcyle with santa. all proceeds from the event go to the brazil police department to support "shop with a cop." "it's about helping kids, and truthfully for me i don't have children, so this is my way of putting smiles on kids faces personally." riders also got to enjoy a meal. this was the second year for