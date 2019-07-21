Speech to Text for Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have not been released. a wabash valley community is celebrating the opening of a new fire station. new for you at 10... the thunderbird fire protection territory in shelburn hosted a dedication ceremony for a new fire house this afternoon. it's been a project in the works for more than a year. improvements include a kitchen... bathrooms... shower rooms... and updates to the communication room. the new station is located on mill street. staff say they're thankful for the