Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

together." madi strong. people in greene county -- and beyond -- are rallying around a grieving family... and they're working together to honor the memory of madi moore. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. people in linton indiana are lifting up the family of madi moore. moore died monday after a battle with graft versus host disease. the teen was a well known student and athlete... and her story caught the attention of people across the state. today... many gathered for a fundraiser benefitting her family. news 10's richard solomon was in linton... and has more in tonight's top story. some at the fundraiser tell me madi moore was "one of the strongest fighters" they've ever seen. so coming together in her memory at a fundraiser was something many did without hesitation. many in linton are still mourning the loss of madi moore. she died last monday after fighting a long battle with graft vs host disease. andrew perkins said her death hit home for him. "she's a hometown girl of course. doing...doing nothing's too easy you know what i mean." with one post on his facebook -- this was the result. a car show fundraiser for madi moore. different car clubs... emegerency crews... and churches came from all over the wabash valley to support. all the money raised goes to moore's family. "we didn't get the mircle we wanted but this is definately madi's miracle just seeing as many people as she touched." "madi had so much to offer and you know we've lost her." brad spraks says he didn't know madi... but she will always be one of the community's loved ones. "you know her family they've gotta deal with it from here on, they're ours they're our family and whatever we can do now and in the future, we gonna be here for em we'll get them through it" perkins says madi's life should be remembered. he wants others to see how much of an impact she's had on this town. "this ain't about the cars the trophies for us this is about supporting madi's fmaily...that's what's imoprtant to us" there are other fundraiser opportunities. some have teamed up to collect bottle caps and lids to create benches in her memory. back to you.