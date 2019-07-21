Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Afternoon storms, heat index: 105. High: 93

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Excessive Heat this Weekend, Rain On the Way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

