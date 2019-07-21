Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heat index 105. high: 93 tonight: thunderstorms, cool. low: 70. tomorrow: showers, mostly cloudy. high: 79 still ahead on news 10... 7 kids in one california community were recently community california 7 kids in one on news 10... still ahead high: 79 mostly cloudy. showers, tomorrow: showers, mostly cloudy. high: 79