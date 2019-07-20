Speech to Text for Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have an update on this case next week. today... friends and family said goodbye to linton-stockton high school senior -- madi moore. the well known 17-year-old died earlier this week after a battle with "graft versus host disease." many gathered for moore's visitation and funeral service earlier today. meanwhile... efforts are underway to support madi's family and honor her memory. we've told you about several upcoming fundraisers. now... the community is also collecting plastic bottle caps that will be used to make memorial benches. 4th grader -- maddy scharbrough -- has teamed up with "how charming photography" to collect plastic caps and lids. several others are also joining the cause by collecting donations. there are drop-off spots all over greene county including the linton fire department. we spoke with photographer heather graves rader earlier this week. she says working to help madi's family is helping her grieve. monday folder 21:53:24 - 21:53:39 heather graves rader says, "madi has earned her wings and she's now smiling on all of us down from heaven so i hope that the family has comfort in that, i know that they do and i hope that the community can come together to help this family in their time of need. donations will be accepted at the fundraiser happening tomorrow. the all-american muscle car club is supporting moore's family with a cruise-in. it starts at 1 and goes until 7 at humphrey's park in linton. you can find more information about all of this on our website... wthitv.com.