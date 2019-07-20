Speech to Text for Shelter needs help after kittens dumped

scam line. a local animal shelter is asking for your help after someone dumped a litter of seven kittens. new for you at ten... the vincennes animal shelter says the kittens were near heat stroke by the time they were found at the shelter. a bag of personal belongings was also left. the shelter says it has been turned over to police. now... they're asking for canned kitten food... dry kitten food... and monetary donations to help cover the medical expenses for the kittens. if you're interested in donating... you can contact the shelter directly.