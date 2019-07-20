Clear

Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Lemonade Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

oldest was 77! the heat may have worked to the advantage of some young entrepreneurs. today was lemonade day... and young business people had no shortage of thirsty customers! kids set up their lemonade stands across the community. they set a goal... made a plan... and worked it to earn money and learn what its like to run a business. we caught up with future titans of industry who set up shop outside the terre haute children's museum. reese and addie's out of this world lemonade stand featured blueberry lemonade... blue moon lemonade... little dipper lemonade... and original lemonade. reese kirchner says she wanted to learn all about business! 10:57:29 - 10:57:35 reese kirchner says, "just for the fun of it too cause i want to meet new people in the community." reese and her assistant addison perry got business sponsors for their lemonade stand. the money they earn will be donated to the terre haute humane society. as of noon -- they had earned
